Covid: Wales 'will not have local lockdowns after firebreak'
There will not be local lockdowns after the end of Wales' 17-day firebreak, First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed.
Once the current Wales-wide restrictions end on 9 November, there will not be any local variations.
Bars, non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes and churches will reopen at the end of the current lockdown.
But the system of 17-separate local lockdowns will not return when new restrictions are announced on Monday.
Mr Drakeford confirmed earlier indications that the new system would not have local restrictions.
Meanwhile, he said that giving false information to NHS contact tracers would become a criminal offence in Wales, with fines to be decided.