Plaid Cymru calls party review into anti-Semitism
- Published
A senior Plaid Cymru politician is to conduct an anti-Semitism review for the party.
Liz Saville Roberts' study aims to ensure the party has a "zero-tolerance" approach.
It comes after the Board of Deputies of British Jews said it was concerned anti-Jewish prejudice is "tolerated within Plaid Cymru".
They made the comments after Plaid took no action against Sahar Al-Faifi over claims she sent an anti-Semitic tweet.
She came fourth in the South Wales Central Plaid list selection, meaning she will be on the regional list for the election but is unlikely to join the 60-member chamber.
The move comes after the UK's human rights watchdog said Labour broke the law by failing to stamp out anti-Jewish racism when Jeremy Corbyn was leader.
Mr Corbyn has now been suspended by Labour after saying the issue had been "dramatically overstated".
On Friday, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford refused to comment on the suspension.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price told BBC Wales: "I think this is a watershed moment, and I think no part of society is immune from it.
"The Welsh Labour Party is not immune from it, Plaid Cymru is not immune from it.
"I've met with the Board of Deputies of British Jews and it's absolutely certain that we are seeing a rising tide of anti-Semitism, it's endemic."
He added: "I can't involve myself for the very good reasons set out in the EHRC report in individual disciplinary cases, but it is my responsibility to ensure our culture, our structures, our processes, do actually fulfil a zero-tolerance approach to anti-Semitism and any other form of religious prejudice."
Plaid Cymru election candidates are to undergo training on combating anti-Semitism, he added.
Liz Saville Roberts is the party's Westminster leader and is MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd.
Plaid Cymru selections
Plaid Cymru announced the results of its regional list selections on Friday.
Helen Mary Jones, who took Plaid's seat for Mid and West Wales following the arrest of Simon Thomas, was selected in the second position on the regional list.
She was beaten by Cefin Campbell, a Carmarthenshire council cabinet member.
Luke Fletcher and Sioned Williams were selected to number one and two positions on the South Wales West list, where Dai Lloyd and Bethan Sayed are standing down.
Rhys ab Owen and Heledd Fychan won first and second place respectively on the South Wales Central selection, followed by Fflur Elin and Sahar Al-Faifi.
Delyth Jewell, sitting Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, and Peredur Owen Griffiths earned first and second position for the region.
In North Wales, Senedd member Llyr Gruffydd has been reselected at the top of the list, with Carrie Harper chosen second.