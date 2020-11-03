Covid: Mark Drakeford 'will take PM at word' on continuing furlough
Wales' first minister has said Boris Johnson should make good on an offer to subsidise wages if needed after the furlough scheme ends in December.
It comes after the prime minister said the funding would be available in the devolved nations "not just now but in the future".
But one of Mr Johnson's ministers has since said it would be a decision for Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said he would "take the PM at his word".
Funding for businesses and staff who cannot work during Wales' 17-day firebreak lockdown has caused a row between the Welsh and UK governments.
Mr Drakeford said it was not fair that the Treasury waited until England's lockdown was announced to extend furlough throughout the UK.
The scheme has been extended to December, with the English lockdown due to end on the second day of that month.
The prime minister was asked in Parliament on Monday what would happen if lockdowns were required after that.
He said: "If other parts of the UK decide to go into measures which require the furlough scheme then of course that is available to them - that applies not just now but in the future."
However on Tuesday, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News: "If it's necessary to be deployed again then that's a decision that the Chancellor will have to make in the future."
We take the PM at his word and would expect him to instruct any Chancellor in a government led by him to do the same.— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) November 3, 2020
On Twitter, Mr Drakeford said: "We take the PM at his word and would expect him to instruct any Chancellor in a government led by him to do the same."
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "We need clarity on this urgently today."
Responding to the prime minister's remarks on Monday evening, Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "We need to see that we can rely on that in writing."