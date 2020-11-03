Covid: Nearly 200 hospital infections in Wales in a week
Stopping coronavirus from spreading in hospitals is "incredibly difficult", the chief executive of the NHS in Wales has said.
Andrew Goodall said there were nearly 200 cases of hospital-acquired coronavirus in the last week.
They amounted to one in 40 of the total confirmed cases, he told a press conference.
There are 1,275 Covid-related patients in hospital, only 9% lower than the April peak.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board has been particularly badly hit, with at least 69 deaths in hospitals in the area.
But Dr Goodall said that even in that area, hospital-acquired cases only accounted for 3% of the total.
Opposition parties have previously called for an inquiry into hospital acquired infections in the health board.
"I want to be clear, this is not as simple as a failure of hand-washing or poor infection control procedures," he told a Welsh Government press conference.
"This virus is highly infectious and it can be passed on in the asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic and symptomatic phases of the infection.
"It is incredibly difficult to prevent its spread in busy healthcare environments, especially with around 90 people with Covid currently admitted each day."
Mr Goodall said the "normal critical care capacity" of 152 beds was full, mainly with people who do not have coronavirus
"We currently have 163 people in critical care at the moment," he said, with plans to expand if required.
There are currently 57 people being treated in critical care for coronavirus, which is 12% higher than last week.
But he said that with his experience of the first wave he would have expected more Covid patients to be in critical care.
"At the moment we are at about 60% lower than the peak that we saw in April," he said.
"With a high level of testing that is going on across Wales at the moment, it does mean that we're identifying people with coronavirus earlier."
He suggested that oxygen therapies were "seeming to be a more effective way" of treating people than with ventilators.
'Could be significant increases in deaths'
Dr Goodall said: "There could well be very significant increases in both hospital admissions and deaths right through the whole winter period."
He also stressed the Welsh Government's national firebreak measures were in line with "needing to do something very different from a society and a community perspective, to protect the NHS".
The firebreak lockdown runs until 9 November and requires everyone to stay at home with exceptions for work, buying essentials and education.
But Dr Goodall added the NHS in Wales had not reached the point where it needed to cancel non-Covid health care.
He warned that if the numbers continued to rise, "then inevitably there is a point where we have to focus on safety and emergency response".
"I don't feel that we have reached that point yet," he said.