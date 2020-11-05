Covid: Furlough extension 'too little too late' for Wales
The chancellor's announcement that the furlough scheme will be extended until next March is "too little and too late" for Welsh firms, a Labour MP has said.
Rishi Sunak said the scheme will pay up to 80% of a person's wage up to £2,500 a month.
He told the Commons that UK ministers will review the policy in January.
Pontypridd MP Alex Davies-Jones said UK ministers had "blocked" Welsh ministers from using the two key job support schemes during Wales' current lockdown.
She said both the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, known as the furlough scheme, and the Job Support Scheme had not been available and "businesses in Wales are suffering now".
Mr Sunak responded that "10,000 of her constituents" had had their jobs supported by the UK government furlough scheme.
Welsh Economy Minister Ken Skates said he would be "be digesting the detail of the announcement and the implications for Wales".
The chancellor confirmed the furlough scheme would now be extended for every part of the UK until March.
The funding available for businesses and staff who cannot work during Wales' current 17-day firebreak lockdown has caused a row between the Welsh and UK governments.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was not fair that the Treasury waited until England's lockdown was announced to extend furlough throughout the UK to December.
The scheme had been extended to December, with the English lockdown due to end on the second day of that month.
On Thursday, the chancellor said: "The furlough scheme was designed and delivered by the government of the United Kingdom on behalf of all the people of the United Kingdom - wherever they live.
"That has been the case since March; it is the case now; and it will remain the case until next March."
As part of the revised scheme, anyone made redundant after 23 September can be rehired and put back on furlough.
The chancellor also confirmed the Welsh Government will be receiving £600m more funding as a result of additional spending in England - bringing the total during the pandemic to £5bn.
Speaking at a Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, Mr Skates said it was a "necessity to support people for as long as it takes to get through the pandemic, so I would welcome the chancellor's announcement today".
"Of course I'll be digesting the detail of the announcement and implications for Wales, but... the greatest risk to our economic wellbeing is in doing too little and too late."
The prime minister was asked in Parliament on Monday what would happen if lockdowns were required after 2 December.
He said: "If other parts of the UK decide to go into measures which require the furlough scheme then of course that is available to them - that applies not just now but in the future."