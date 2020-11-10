Covid-19: Military to help assess Merthyr mass testing options
Military planners will this week join a team looking at options to test the whole of Merthyr Tydfil, according to the first minister.
Mark Drakeford said three people would join a team led by Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board and Merthyr council.
He said the military personnel would have "direct experience" of the mass testing being carried out in Liverpool.
They will also help plan the subsequent tracing and advising of those who test positive along with their contacts.
"All of that needs to be in place in order to make sure that people in Merthyr - if that is where we have a first whole town testing in Wales - get the service that they need, and that's what that planning is designed to achieve," Mr Drakeford told the Senedd.
The military planners are due to join the existing team on Thursday.