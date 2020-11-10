Calls for new restrictions on fireworks
Firework-free zones and set times when they can be set off would be "sensible measures", the first minister has said.
The Welsh Government has no powers to regulate fireworks, but Mark Drakeford said it wanted the UK government to introduce new restrictions.
A number of Senedd members raised concerns about fireworks when Mr Drakeford faced his first question time since Guy Fawkes Night.
They expressed concern about the distress caused for people and pets.
Military veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress can re-live painful memories when they hear sudden, loud explosions, MSs said.
Independent Member of the Senedd (MS) Caroline Jones said Bonfire Night had become "Bonfire Week" when "quiet neighbourhoods resemble war zones".
Welsh Conservative politician Darran Millar said "they've become a more frequent problem, it seems to me, from around the end of Halloween all the way through to the new year", while Labour's Mike Hedges said he was concerned about "the all-year use of fireworks".
Helen Mary Jones, from Plaid Cymru, speculated that the unregulated use of fireworks may have increased this year "because, of course, there were no formal displays".
Mr Drakeford told the Senedd chamber: "What we want to see is responsible use of fireworks.
"As it happens, I quite like a firework display myself. I enjoy seeing one.
"But you want to do it in a way that doesn't cause unintended harms that Darren Millar [Conservative MS] has referred to."
South Wales and Gwent police had reported "utterly unacceptable" attacks on officers and fire fighters who were called to answer incidents on 5 November, he added.
Mr Drakeford said the UK government should accept a House of Commons committee report that recommended new restrictions.
He also pointed to Scottish Government proposals, including introducing firework-free zones and restricting when they can be sold and set off.
"All of these seem to me to be sensible measures," he said.
"And we will continue to advocate for them because if they were introduced on a whole-UK basis Wales would certainly benefit."