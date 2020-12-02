Covid: Calls for Senedd vote before pub alcohol ban
- Published
Opposition politicians in the Senedd are demanding a vote on the latest Covid-19 restrictions before pubs across Wales stop serving alcohol.
The ban begins on Friday when all hospitality businesses will also be ordered to close at 18:00 each night.
But Senedd members (MSs) are unlikely to vote on the regulations until later in December.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also faced calls from his own backbenches to publish evidence for the restrictions.
Defending his decision on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford said without the rules "hundreds and hundreds of people in Wales who otherwise would have been alive will not be alive in 2021".
Conservatives say the rules are "completely disproportionate" in parts of Wales where the rate of infection is comparatively low.
They are calling for MSs to be allowed an urgent debate and a vote in the chamber on Wednesday afternoon.
Welsh Tory health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said: "There's a danger that it evolves into an abuse of power and most people would find it perplexing from the outside world looking in at a parliament that is voting on regulations that have been in existence for 10 days or more."
Plaid Cymru, which has backed most of the Welsh Government's restriction during the pandemic, said ministers should find a "sensible compromise" that allows alcohol to be served until 19:00, with closing time an hour later.
A Plaid spokesman said: "Decisions of such magnitude, which impact on people's lives and livelihoods should be debated and voted on before their implementation."
That would "also provide an opportunity for the Welsh Government to publish the evidence and modelling which underpins its decision", he said.
Pubs, bars and restaurants in Wales will not be able to serve alcohol on the premises and they will have to close at 18:00. Only takeaway alcohol will be allowed when the new rules kick in on Friday.
Throughout the pandemic, ministers have repeatedly used their powers to introduce regulations to curb coronavirus before formal votes in the Welsh Parliament.
They say MSs will have a chance to vote on December's restrictions in a timetable that meets the Senedd's rules.
In the chamber on Tuesday, Labour's Alun Davies said: "If the first minister wants myself and others to support him in these regulations then he must provide to us the evidence and advice that he has received from his advisers in order to enable us to do that."
Mr Drakeford pointed out that up to four people from different households will still be able to meet in bars and cafes, but without alcohol.
"Now I am sorry that is a significant deprivation for many people," he said.
"But the evidence is that when people drink then their behaviour changes and their behaviour changes in ways that make them and other people more vulnerable to the virus."
Without further action, he said modelling suggested between 1,000 and 1,700 more deaths would occur this winter.
Mr Drakeford also said his government was publishing more information than any other administration in the UK.
Incident management teams had "repeatedly" highlighted problems with alcohol and hospitality venues in outbreaks, he added.
The boss of Brains, Wales' biggest brewery, has called the new alcohol rules "closure by stealth" and announced more than 100 managed pubs will be closed from Friday.
A new tougher tier system of coronavirus restrictions for England will begin on Wednesday, as the country emerges from its lockdown, after the plan was approved by MPs, despite a major rebellion on the Tory benches.
Under the highest, tier three, all hospitality venues must stay closed, except for delivery and takeaway services.