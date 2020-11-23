Tighter Covid restrictions in Wales before Christmas considered
- Published
Tighter Covid restrictions could be implemented in Wales in the run-up to Christmas to bring the country more in line with other parts of the UK.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh Government was hoping for a "common approach" from the four UK nations over the festive period.
It comes as details emerge of how rules could be relaxed at Christmas.
But Mr Gething dismissed as "kite flying" reports suggesting three households could meet for five days.
A Welsh Government spokesman said ministers are considering whether Wales should adopt some of the restrictions currently in place in Scotland and those planned for England after the lockdown there ends in December.
Speaking at a press conference, Mr Gething said: "We need to get to the festive season".
"And that may mean that we'll look to potentially think about the measures that Scotland have introduced as well as England, where they have a tiered system that largely complements each other.
"So we'll be thinking over the next week about whether we do need to have common approaches, as far as possible, in terms of how we ask people to go about living their lives.
"And that may mean that there'll be some changes [to the rules in Wales]."
Following those comments a Welsh Government spokesman said ministers were considering a single system, rather than the tiered approach used in Scotland and England.