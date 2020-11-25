Spending Review: Extra £1.3bn for Welsh Government, says Sunak
- Published
Decisions at Wednesday's Spending Review will give the Welsh Government an extra £1.3bn, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said.
It comes as the chancellor warned of an "economic emergency", with the number of unemployed due to surge to 2.6m by the second quarter of 2021.
He promised that funds to replace EU economic aid "will at least match receipts" from the previous scheme.
But it is not confirmed if Wales will receive the same amount per year.
Spending Review documents also show there will be £240m to support farmers and land managers - less than the current around £350m per year in agriculture funding through the European Union.
There will be £2m to support fisheries.
Public sector pay outside of the NHS and the lowest paid will be frozen - but decisions on teachers, doctors and nurses pay in Wales will rest with ministers in Cardiff.
Rishi Sunak's review announced an extra £560m in core funding for the Welsh Government, and £770m in relation to Covid.
However the Welsh Government, which funds NHS, local government, education and other devolved services in Wales, can choose how to spend the money.
Mr Sunak said: "Today's Spending Review underlines our commitment to the people of Wales as we look to the future."
Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said Wales as a whole would benefit from the £2.9bn Restart programme, aimed at helping unemployed people find work.
What was announced for post-EU aid?
The Spending Review said total domestic UK-wide funding for the new Shared Prosperity Fund will "at least match current EU receipts, on average reaching around of £1.5 billion a year".
It does not confirm whether or not Wales will receive the same amount per year as it did from the EU.
EU aid programmes previously amounted to £375m in Wales annually.
UK ministers had previously promised Wales would not receive "a penny less" in funding after the Brexit transition period ends.
The review said a portion of the Shared Prosperity Fund will target places "most in need" across the UK such as ex-industrial areas, deprived towns and rural and coastal communities.
It adds that the funding profile for the fund will be set out at the next Spending Review.