Action plea on Wales' post-Brexit aid replacement
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
The UK government needs to "get a move on" in developing the system to replace EU funds in Wales after Brexit, according to a former Welsh secretary.
Stephen Crabb MP said he was "pleased" ministers announced some details of the new Shared Prosperity Fund but added "there's a lot more that we need to see".
Labour and Plaid have complained of a lack of detail in the Spending Review.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
On Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said total domestic UK-wide funding for the new Shared Prosperity Fund will "at least match current EU receipts, on average reaching around of £1.5 billion a year".
But the Spending Review did not confirm whether or not Wales will receive the same amount per year - around £375m - as it did from the EU.
UK ministers had previously promised Wales would not receive "a penny less" in funding after the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.
Last month, Parliament's Welsh Affairs Select Committee, chaired by Mr Crabb, published a report saying "negligible" progress had been made on the Shared Prosperity Fund.
Speaking on the BBC Politics Wales programme, the Conservative MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire said: "We haven't yet had enough information from government on this and my committee will keep pushing for more detail.
"I'm pleased personally that the government has shown a bit more of its workings out and a bit more detail but there's a lot more that we need to see," he added.
Asked whether it looked as though the UK government was still working on the details, Mr Crabb said: "Yes, and from the evidence we received as a committee that certainly appears to be the case.
"Yes, Covid has meant that a lot of civil servants' attention has been diverted elsewhere but, ultimately, we don't think that's a full excuse.
"We think government should get a move on."
Plaid Cymru treasury spokesman Ben Lake said: "It's quite disappointing that the chancellor wasn't able to outline, in detail, how much money will be coming to Wales or, indeed, how the money will be allocated across the UK.
"If it's not allocated on a needs based factor then Wales, I'm afraid, does stand to lose out quite considerably because, unfortunately, our situation has meant that for decades now we have been receiving higher than the per capita average from EU structural funds."
Labour MP Stephen Doughty said: "The government have had ages to prepare for this. Where is it?
"These are choices being made by the UK government and, as a result, businesses, individuals, families are going to be hit hard across Wales and across the UK."
UK and EU negotiators have resumed discussions over a post-Brexit trade deal this weekend, with the foreign secretary saying it was likely the talks were entering the "last real major week".
Mr Crabb said he remained "optimistic" that a deal will be reached.
"Both sides have been inching, bit by bit towards a pragmatic solution on the key difficulties," he said.
Mr Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth, said: "The reality is is that a year ago Boris Johnson stood on the platform at a general election promising the country an 'oven ready Brexit deal'. The question is, where is it?"
Ceredigion MP Mr Lake said: "Uncertainty has perhaps been the go to word of the past few years, actually since 2017 election, and it is disappointing that we haven't had greater clarity by now."