Senedd Tory candidate apologises for offensive tweets

Published
image captionSam Kurtz said the tweets do not represent him or his views

A Conservative Senedd candidate has apologised for making offensive remarks about women and gay people on Twitter while at university seven years ago.

Three tweets sent by Sam Kurtz resurfaced online after he was chosen to stand in the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire seat.

He will defend a Tory majority of 3,373 votes next May.

Screengrabs of the tweets, sent in 2012 and 2013, were published by the Bubble Wales blog.

In a statement issued by the Welsh Conservatives Mr Kurtz, a Pembrokeshire county councillor and former newspaper journalist, said: "These tweets were made many years ago, when I was a teenage university student.

"I have done a lot of growing up since then and they do not represent me, or my views.

"I do however apologise for any offence they may have caused."

