Brexit: Holyhead port plans 'shambles' claim by first minister
- Published
Plans for Holyhead port "demonstrate just how shambolic" UK ministers have been on Brexit, according to the first minister of Wales.
Mark Drakeford said the UK government was "in a scramble to resolve" issues around the Anglesey port with one month to go until the transition ends.
It follows suggestions a transport cafe on the outskirts of Holyhead is to be turned into a lorry customs site.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
The island's Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd (MS) Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "At this eleventh hour we've just seen blind panic."
But the local Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie said the new site would "bring much needed employment to the area".
Land is needed for a potential customs check on HGVs arriving from the Republic of Ireland in Holyhead Port, the UK's second-busiest passenger ferry terminal.
Anglesey council has rejected a request to allow the park-and-ride for the island's showground to be used to host a post-Brexit lorry facility.
Speaking in the Welsh Parliament, Mr ap Iorwerth said: "I think we have a decision finally by the UK government to take over the RoadKing truck stop in Holyhead to be used as a freight checkpoint from July of next year. I'm told that 28 staff [at RoadKing] have been told that they'll lose their jobs.
"The Brexit transition ends a month today and the sheer shambles of the lack of preparedness has been laid bare."
The Ynys Mon MS said the proposal was "creating new problems because the truck stop is a vital part of the port's infrastructure - stopping trucks from having to park all around town".
"What we needed was a new border development in the Holyhead area but at this eleventh hour we've just seen blind panic, I think, from the UK government that's paid scant attention to the needs of Holyhead."
In response, Mr Drakeford said UK government ministers have "known about this problem from the very start and here we are."
The first minister added: "The member has identified the site on the island that is apparently to be the UK government's preference, but I've not seen them formally announce that as the location, even today.
"They've had three and a half years to grapple with this and still at this very last minute are in a scramble to resolve.
"It's just a sign of what is to come, and those who argued for it [Brexit] are responsible."
'Logistical sense'
Ms Crosbie, who was elected Ynys Mon MP last December, said: "Not only does it make logistical sense to host the facility close to the port, it will also bring much needed employment to the area.
"This will be not only directly during the build and operation of the facility but also through the wider supply chain."
Later she added: "HMRC are in discussions with the Welsh Government and RoadKing to purchase the site for use as an Inland Clearance location, which would be prepared for use in line with the staged introduction of full border controls in 2021.
"I understand some staff have been given notice of redundancy." Ms Crosbie said they would be considered for roles at the new site, "if they wished to apply".