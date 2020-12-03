Covid: What is the evidence for the new hospitality rules?
The Welsh Government has faced pressure this week to produce evidence to support tough new restrictions on the hospitality industry to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
On Wednesday evening it published a report by its scientific advisory group, TAC, referring to a recent paper issued by UK ministers that pulls together some of the information that helps scientists understand where transmission is occurring.
This is evidence First Minister Mark Drakeford and his colleagues looked at when deciding on laws which will ban alcohol in pubs and restaurants from Friday, and close all hospitality venues in Wales at 18:00 every night.
Businesses can offer a takeaway service after 18:00, and if they have an off-licence can sell takeaway alcohol up until 22:00.
The UK government document says that each type of data has limitations, but it is "consistent in supporting the view that hospitality venues are a significant risk for transmission".
Analysis of UK coronavirus measures
Sage (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) has analysed the impact of introducing tiers and national level restrictions.
That suggests that "it is only possible to get R consistently below 1 in places where there have been substantial restrictions on hospitality" .
That means places in the UK that have introduced English tier three type restrictions or higher have seen the pandemic shrink.
Other interventions have produced "a more mixed picture", according to SAGE.
Research from other parts of the world
International studies looking for connections between events or locations and infection have "found significant association between hospitality and infection", the paper says.
A report from the US Centre for Disease Control found that people infected with Covid-19 without having knowingly been in close contact with an infected person were nearly three times more likely to say they had been to a restaurant and nearly four times more likely to say they had been to a bar or a coffee shop.
Analysis of outbreaks in Japan, China, South Korea and Indonesia "noted that their largest "superspreading" events, where the number of cases transmitted us disproportionately high originated from pubs, clubs, restaurants, gyms and wedding venues."
However, clusters in Japan have also been traced to hospitals and other care facilities.
Sage's own advice
The UK government paper also refers to Sage advice that close face-to-face contact for prolonged periods, in crowded indoor settings, is high risk.
Sage says that risk is higher in loud, poorly ventilated environments.
"These are all prevalent in the hospitality sector (but not unique to it)," the paper says.
Sage also says the effect of alcohol can make people disregard Covid-safe behaviour such as social distancing.