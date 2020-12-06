Covid-19 in Wales: Vaccinations will take months, minister says
- Published
It could take months before some people receive a vaccine against Covid-19, according to the health minister.
Vaughan Gething called on people to avoid "going back to the old normal before the vaccine has given us the protection we need".
The first people to get the coronavirus vaccine in Wales will get the jab on Tuesday.
Front-line NHS staff and the over 80s are at the top of the list for the vaccine.
"It will take months with more than one vaccine needed to come on board before we can protect everybody," Mr Gething told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.
"The message is there's hope so please stick with it for another few months to get us to the spring, the early summer, when we think we could have population coverage and population protection."
Health expert Dr Eleri Davies, from Public Health Wales, told Dewi Llwyd programme on BBC Radio Cymru there was hope a "high percentage" of front-line workers and those who fall into the vulnerable category would be vaccinated by "spring to early summer".
She went on to say that she was "sceptical" that everyone would receive the vaccine within that time frame but hopes that "many will".
Welsh Conservative leader in the Senedd Paul Davies has called on First Minister Mark Drakeford to appoint a vaccines minister to ensure the process runs smoothly.
On Saturday, the UK government announced a further 15,539 confirmed Covid-19 cases while Public Health Wales recorded 1,645 new cases in Wales and 24 deaths.
Neath Port Talbot is the local authority area with the highest case rate in Wales with 509.4 people for every 100,000 of its population testing positive for Covid in the past seven days, compared with the all Wales average of 262.3.
Mr Gething said the vaccine was "really good news because, frankly, having to go through another year like the one that we're still in is not something that I would relish at all for my family, let alone the whole country".
But he went on to say that "recovery post-Covid is going to be very difficult in terms of the health service as well, of course, as the economy".