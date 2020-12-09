Covid not out of control in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford insists

"But government can't simply try to deflect all the blame onto others - ministers have to keep their side of the bargain by putting robust strategies in place, enforcing restrictions properly, communicating effectively and giving people the support they need to stop the spread of the virus." "Plaid Cymru called for more sustainable measures as we came out of the firebreak - including a more gradual easing of restrictions and optimising Wales' own testing capacity to reach the 24-hour turnaround timescale target.