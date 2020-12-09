Covid not out of control in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford insists
The coronavirus situation in Wales is "very difficult" but not out of control, according to the country's first minister.
Mark Drakeford defended his government's decision to have a short lockdown of 17 days in the autumn.
He has faced accusations from the opposition of losing his grip on Covid.
It comes as Wales' top doctor says ministers are considering whether new measures might be needed before Christmas.
Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton warned there was "serious pressure" on the NHS in the country, particularly in south Wales.
The government is already looking at what might be needed after the festive holiday, although the first minister had suggested on Tuesday that he would not impose new restrictions before Christmas.
Mr Drakeford has claimed that the recent rise in cases was partly due to people not being willing to follow the rules.
It comes ahead of a debate in the Senedd about new restrictions imposed last Friday banning the sale of alcohol in pubs and restaurants - which have been opposed by the Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru.
On Monday Health Minister Vaughan Gething said Wales was the only part of the UK that did not see a fall in cases at the end of November.
And on Tuesday it emerged the Welsh Government's own advisers warned the number of deaths had been above the worst case scenario in recent weeks.
Wales had 326.84 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to 5 December, up from 223.86 in the week up to 23 November.
Dr Atherton said the rate is now almost 350 cases per 100,000 people.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Drakeford said: "The virus is in a very difficult position in Wales, I wouldn't describe it as out of control."
Mr Drakeford said he had taken action to bring the virus under control through his decision to ban the sale of alcohol in hospitality venues and close them in the evenings, "in the teeth of opposition", he said, "from other parties".
'The firebreak did everything we hoped'
Defending his government's handling of the crisis, he emphasised the personal responsibility of Welsh citizens in bringing rates down.
He denied that Wales had come out of the firebreak too early: "The firebreak period did everything that we had hoped.
"It set the clock back three weeks. It gave us three weeks where the R number was below one."
But those gains had waned since, Mr Drakeford said.
"And that is partly because despite the very strict rules we have here in Wales, fatigue - people's sense of no hope for the future - has meant that not everybody has been willing to abide by the restrictions that are still necessary."
After the firebreak Wales abandoned the system of local lockdowns, which had covered most of the population and effectively barred non-essential travel outside of county boundaries.
But Mr Drakeford insisted that the post-firebreak rules "were very strict".
"They were stricter than the rules we had before we went into it, in restricting people's ability to meet inside homes and meeting in gardens, a smaller number of people able to meet outdoors and so on," he said.
What has the opposition said?
Andrew RT Davies, the Welsh Conservative health spokesman, said: "It would seem that there are those within the Welsh Labour-led Government speaking from different scripts. Messaging is confusing and contradictory.
"But this is set against the backdrop of the highest reported rates of deaths and new infections in the UK, and at the same time, the number of days a person needs to self-isolate for being reduced to 10. Hardly fitting into the narrative Labour's been pushing of keeping Wales safe."
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "We all have a responsibility as individuals to do the right things to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities safe.
"But government can't simply try to deflect all the blame onto others - ministers have to keep their side of the bargain by putting robust strategies in place, enforcing restrictions properly, communicating effectively and giving people the support they need to stop the spread of the virus." "Plaid Cymru called for more sustainable measures as we came out of the firebreak - including a more gradual easing of restrictions and optimising Wales' own testing capacity to reach the 24-hour turnaround timescale target.
"The Labour Welsh Government failed to do that and now hospitality is paying the price."
The grim figures on Covid cases, deaths and hospital inpatients are increasing the pressure on ministers.
They say that the behaviour of some members of the public partly explains this picture.
While no one can deny that the choices we make have consequences for Covid spread, public behaviour alone can't explain why Wales has become an outlier amongst the home nations - after all England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all have people making choices about their lives, just as we do in Wales.
Policy decisions are relevant too and so is the timing of them.
The first minister insists that the controversial hospitality restrictions will start to make a difference soon but the Christmas relaxation will likely push case rates in the wrong direction.
That means more tough policy decisions are imminent.
Wales' chief medical officer said increases in cases were being seen in 21 out of 22 local authority areas in Wales.
He told a press conference in Cardiff that the rise in Covid-19 was affecting all age groups.
"There are serious pressures on our NHS across the whole of Wales, but particularly in the south and up in the valleys," Dr Atherton said.
"This is seen in our hospitals, it's seen in our ambulance services, and it's particularly acute in our intensive care units where staff really are working flat out to protect people and to keep them safe and to keep them alive."