Covid: Post-Christmas Wales lockdown warning
- Published
A post-Christmas lockdown will come into force if the number of Coronavirus cases does not begin to fall, the first minister has warned.
Mark Drakeford said stricter rules are not a "foregone conclusion".
A five-day relaxation of rules begins across the UK on 23 December.
However with more than 1,900 Covid patients in hospital there is pressure for tougher rules from the 28th amid fears the NHS will not be able to cope if admissions continue to rise.
The announcement follows a decision last week to ban alcohol from pubs and restaurants and close hospitality venues at 18:00, and a decision to close secondary schools from Monday.
Next week the Welsh Government will publish a "Covid control plan" laying out four alert levels - where at level four restrictions would be imposed that are equivalent to a lockdown.
Mr Drakeford told a press conference: "I must be clear with you - if the strengthened measures of last week and the extra actions of this week, together with the efforts of each and every one of us do not succeed in turning the tide of the virus - then it is inevitable that we will have to move to alert level four after Christmas."
Under the other three alert levels
- Level one is the closet to normality Wales is likely to have before the summer and the widespread take-up of vaccinations
- Level two would see "additional, targeted controls" that may be complemented by more targeted local restrictions to manage specific incidents
- Level three would have the strictest package of restrictions, short of a firebreak or lockdown
Mr Drakeford said Wales is currently at level three.