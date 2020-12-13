Brexit: Lamb sector 'contingency planning' for UK
A four nations approach to "contingency planning" for the lamb sector is being discussed between the Welsh and UK governments.
NFU Cymru has criticised a lack of no-deal planning, saying "implications haven't been taken seriously".
The UK government said "no decisions have been taken" on sector-specific intervention.
Plaid Cymru said Welsh sheep farmers could "lose out" if a no-deal support package was coordinated at Westminster.
On Sunday, it was announced that the UK and EU have agreed to carry on post-Brexit trade talks after a call between leaders.
Speaking on S4C's Newyddion programme, NFU Cymru's vice-president Aled Jones said it was "very concerning".
"I don't think they've seriously considered the implications - the implications are massive.
"The agricultural sector in Wales is going to be the worst affected - we are very dependent on the sheep sector here and this is going to hit Wales worse than any other nation."
Sheep farmers could face significant tariffs for exporting their produce to the EU if the UK leaves without a deal on 31 December.
The average export tariff for the sector under World Trade Organization rules would be 48%.
The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs said there were "plans in place to minimise disruption for the farming sector if a deal is not reached with the EU".
"No decisions have been taken on any sector-specific interventions, including the sheep sector, post the end of the transition period," it said.
"Any possible intervention must be dictated by the actual market situation at the time."
The Welsh Government confirmed it was "in discussions on contingency planning across the four nations, but the priority must be to reach a deal that protects Wales' interests".
However, it said, a no-deal Brexit would risk great harm to the Welsh lamb industry and any loss of markets would threaten the sector.
"We continue to call on the UK government to ensure unfettered access to EU markets," a spokesman said.
Plaid Cymru's agriculture spokesman, Ben Lake, said the UK government should "give the Welsh Government the tools to compensate every farmer in Wales for every penny that they will lose".
"I'm concerned that if the Westminster government is co-ordinating the plan, that upland farmers in Wales will lose out once more," he added.