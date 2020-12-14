Covid: Care home vaccinations to begin in north Wales
- Published
Vaccinations of Welsh care home residents will begin this week, starting in north Wales on Wednesday.
But Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the rollout would be slow to ensure the vaccine could be safely moved.
It had been unclear when care home vaccinations would begin because the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine needs to be kept in very cold conditions.
Mr Gething said if all goes well more would have the jab before Christmas.
Welsh officials had previously not been able to say when vaccinations of care home residents would begin, despite the group being a priority for the vaccine programme.
Speaking at the Welsh Government press conference on Monday, Mr Gething said the start of the vaccine rollout to care home residents was "good news".
But he struck a note of caution, saying the vaccine had to be repackaged into smaller quantities "under strict conditions" with the vaccine stored at "ultra-low temperatures".
"We are starting this phase of the programme slowly," he said. "We need to make sure we can safely transport the vaccine to people who can't come to clinics.
"There's a risk it becomes less potent if it is moved too much once it's been thawed.
"If all goes well this week, we will roll out care home vaccination at greater pace ahead of Christmas - bringing a new level of protection to some of our most vulnerable people."
Care home residents began to receive the vaccine in Scotland on Monday.
What was the issue?
When the vaccine rollout started, Mr Gething said it would not be safe for care homes because of the characteristics of the vaccine - in part because they needed to use a small number of distribution centres.
The vaccine needs to be kept at -70c.
"If it's not in those conditions, it starts to thaw," Mr Gething said.
"And the problem there is that there are a limited number of storage facilities, and to transfer it from that storage facility to a centre for distribution and delivery means that it's thawing as you're moving it.
"As a result a smaller number of vaccine centres had been set up."
The Scottish Government said on Sunday that it had confirmation from Pfizer that the vaccine could be "packed down" into smaller pack sizes, allowing it to go to care homes.
UK regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had given the go-ahead, it said.