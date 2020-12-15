UK offers 'mutual aid' to Covid-hit Welsh hospitals
UK ministers have written to Mark Drakeford to offer "mutual aid" in England if Welsh hospitals become unable to treat non-Covid patients.
It could see coronavirus patients being moved to hospitals in England to ease the pressure on hospitals in Wales.
Two Welsh health boards have suspended some non-urgent care in response to increased coronavirus cases.
However England's health secretary Matt Hancock and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart have been accused of "cheap posturing".
Wales is already in breach of some key indicators used to determine future lockdowns, including current coronavirus case rates and the rate of positive tests.
Concerns over hospital capacity is also a key indicators for Wales's new alert level four - which would introduce restrictions equivalent to a lockdown.
Mr Hancock and Mr Hart have written to the first minister to offer support for Welsh health boards and said the military would assist with logistical support.
Covid 'does not respect boundaries'
They wrote: "We have seen that Covid-19 does not respect political or administrative boundaries. Instead it follows the human geographies that people follow, which we know is especially important for much of the Wales-England border.
"We are aware that health boards across Wales are considering postponing non-Covid treatments and appointments (including those classed as urgent) to deal with the immediate threat of the pandemic.
"We stand ready to support Welsh hospitals through mutual aid of patients across the border where this is needed due to undue strain on healthcare provision."
The letter also offers further use of the UK government's mass testing programme - in addition to current mass-testing programmes in Merthyr Tydfil and Cynon Valley.
They added the military "stand ready to assist with the Welsh Government with further logistical and other support where needed too".
Lee Waters, the deputy minister for economy and transport, said on social media the Welsh Government had "provided repeated mutual aid to all other parts of the UK to stop them running out of PPE".
He accused Simon Hart of "cheap posturing in a public health emergency... shame on you".
The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.