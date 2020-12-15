Covid: Christmas rules change will not be taken 'lightly'
The first minister of Wales says he will not "lightly" put aside an agreement for relaxed coronavirus rules over Christmas.
Pressure is growing on the four UK governments to reconsider plans to allow three households to meet between 23-27 December.
But Mark Drakeford said harm would be done "in either direction".
Senior Welsh Tory Andrew RT Davies said "powerful arguments" were being made to tighten the rules amid rising cases.
The agreement had been struck between the UK government and ministers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
However two medical journals have warned that easing restrictions could "cost many lives".
The Welsh Intensive Care Society said the relaxation "makes no sense" as Covid cases continue to rise.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convene an emergency Cobra meeting to review the plans, while a Welsh Labour MP described them as a "mistake".
First ministers from the three devolved nations and cabinet minister Michael Gove will speak about the subject later on Tuesday.
'Grim' choice
Having struck an agreement, Mr Drakeford said they now face a "grim" choice.
The first minister said he received "heartrending" pleas from people not to reverse the decision.
He added: "Yet we know that if people do not use the modest amount of additional freedom available to them over the Christmas period responsibly, then we will see an impact of that on our already hugely hard-pressed health service."
Mr Drakeford said that he preferred to have rules in place rather than a "free for-all, in which we have a situation where people simply aren't willing to go along with what is proposed and therefore make the rules up for themselves".
Later he added: "If we seek to prevent people from meeting over Christmas a different sort of harm will be done to people's sense of mental health."
Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said "powerful arguments" are being made to tighten restrictions over Christmas amid the pressure on the NHS.
He said: "The Welsh Government, as a matter of urgency, needs to confirm the rules around Christmas to allow people to prepare and, importantly, by making a clear commitment this will support people's mental and physical wellbeing at a particularly difficult time for many."
Rhondda Labour MP Christ Bryant has said relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions would be a "mistake" that could cost lives and disrupt the vaccination programme.
"It may be too late to change it legally and I don't want to criminalise anyone but we could all take our own measures and decide to limit our contacts severely," he added.