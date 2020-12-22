Marcus Rashford backs free school meals extension in Wales
Free school meals during the holidays for children in Wales from poorer families has been extended by a year.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said £23m would be spent ensuring that provision already pledged to Easter 2021 would continue until Easter 2022.
He said it would "support families most in need and provides some reassurance in these times of uncertainty".
Footballer Marcus Rashford, who has campaigned on the issue in England, welcomed the news as "a great move".
"When this cruel, fast moving pandemic hit Wales, we led the way in becoming the first UK nation to fully fund free school meals throughout the holidays," Mr Drakeford said in a Twitter video.
"In October we went further, guaranteeing that support right up to the Easter holidays of next year because this was the right thing to do.
"And, as Marcus Rashford has so passionately demonstrated, the free school meal issue is not just about hunger. It is about saying to those children, 'you matter, you matter to us we want you to have the every best'."
The first minister continued: "This isn't simply about food - it's about saying to those children that you are part of the society we share and we want to invest in your future.
"Our test now is to deliver that support in the middle of this crisis."
Support will be provided by local authorities in the form of vouchers, direct payments or delivery of pre-prepared meals or lunch bags.
The Northern Ireland executive made a pledge in November to provide free school meals in holidays until Easter 2022.
In England, after a million people signed a petition led by Rashford, the UK government announced a £170m winter grant to help support families in need from early December.
It also said up to £220m would be available to help local authorities across England set up free holiday clubs providing food and activities for children eligible for free school meals, covering the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays in 2021.
Meanwhile in Scotland - where holiday provision is currently promised up to Easter 2021 - both the SNP and the Scottish Conservatives have pledged to fund free school meals for all primary school pupils during term-time and holidays if they win the 2021 Scottish election.