Covid: New shielding advice in Wales 'under discussion'
- Published
Fresh advice for those asked to shield against coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic in Wales is being discussed by the Welsh Government.
About 130,000 people deemed to extremely vulnerable due to underlying health conditions were advised to stay at home and isolate from others.
Wales' deputy chief medical officer Dr Chris Jones said advice would be updated, in light of the new variant of the virus.
The Welsh Conservatives have urged the government to introduce "a compassionate shielding process", which would include food boxes, dedicated supermarket home delivery shopping slots and financial support for those who are unable to work.
Dr Jones told BBC Wales: "We are looking at what to say to the previously shielded population.
"We can't write to them now in time for Christmas but we will update our advice on the government website and we're discussing that at present.
"I think we do need to strengthen our advice to them, whether that is going as far as the full shielding process or not I'm not sure, because there are harms associated with restricting people too much and limiting people and making them isolated.
"I think there's a balance to be struck so we're considering what to say to shielded people, previously shielded people, at present."
The Welsh Conservatives' health spokesman, Andrew RT Davies, said ministers had a "duty to protect the most vulnerable" and there should be a "protective ring around those most at risk".
"We first called for shielding to be resumed at the start of autumn and we acknowledge it is not an easy or painless process, but key lessons regarding loneliness and isolation should have been learnt by ministers during the first wave."
Mr Davies' proposals include:
- A new food box scheme for the 130,000 people in Wales on the shielding list
- A financial package of support for those shielding who are unable to work
- Working with retailers to introduce a dedicated supermarket shopping slots
- "Physical and mental well-being guarantee", which would ensure people can continue to leave their homes for exercise