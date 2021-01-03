Covid in Wales: Schools' phased return defended by first minister
- Published
Schools are being given a flexible approach to ensure a "safe return", according to Wales' first minister.
He was responding to calls by teaching unions in Wales to suspend face-to-face teaching in response to the new coronavirus variant.
Mark Drakeford said experts would be "looking at all the evidence again early next week".
One head teacher said a national decision should be taken on reopening schools rather than by local councils.
According to local authorities many secondary schools aim to return from 11 January, with some fully open on 6 January.
The National Education Union Cymru has called for in-person learning to be delayed until at least 18 January.
The NASUWT has also threatened "appropriate action in order to protect members whose safety is put at risk".
But Mr Drakeford said: "We reached an agreement with our local education colleagues that in Wales we will have a phased and flexible return to school."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday parents should send their children to primary school as long as they are open in their area.
Jackie Parker, head of Crickhowell High School in Powys, which reopens for some form years from Wednesday, said "it would have been more sensible to have had a national decision for the time being until the 18th".
She said it would have allowed time to see if cases of Covid had increased over the holiday period.
"People may have been together during the Christmas holiday," she said.
Figures published by Public Health Wales on Saturday showed 70 more deaths and a further 2,764 new coronavirus cases.
Wales has been in lockdown since 20 December with restrictions on people meeting others on all but Christmas Day when it was limited to another household and a person living alone.
Mr Drakeford said: "There is no evidence that young people get the illness more severely as a result of the variant."Our technical advisory group will be looking at all the evidence again early next week. "And, of course, we will continue to make decisions in the light of the best knowledge, research and information that's available to us at the time," he told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.
He also said mass testing in schools would begin as planned this month, in a decision which has been criticised by the school leaders' union NAHT Cymru.
"It will allow more children and more teachers to stay safely in the classroom without having to be sent home because another child or another staff member has tested positive," he said.
