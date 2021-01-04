Merthyr Council leader Kevin O'Neill suspended for seven months
- Published
The leader of Merthyr Tydfil council has been suspended after he failed to declare an interest in a meeting about plans for a children's home next door to his house.
Kevin O'Neill has been removed from the council for seven months without pay after a tribunal ruled he breached the code of conduct.
He was also found to have failed to show respect or consideration to the council's chief executive.
Mr O'Neill has been asked to comment.
Six complaints against him were referred by the Public Services Ombudsman to the Adjudication Panel for Wales.
Five allegations relate to a property on Luther Lane, Merthyr, which was discussed at an "inter-agency meeting" in August 2018 and in an email Mr O'Neill sent to the council's director of social services.
Allegations include that he failed orally to declare a personal interest; that he had a prejudicial interest and did not leave the room when the property was discussed and that he tried to influence a decision when he spoke at the meeting.
Six complaints upheld
BBC Wales understands a private company had plans to house young people in care at the property, next door to Mr O'Neill's home.
The application to convert the house was later withdrawn
It is also understood that he told an ombudsman's investigation he recognised the need for such properties, but felt this one was in the wrong place.
Although he admitted he had a personal interest, he denied that it was prejudicial.
A sixth complaint accused him of failing to show "respect and consideration" to the council's former chief executive at a separate meeting in March 2019.
All the complaints were upheld by the panel.
Mr O'Neill, who had a long career in the police before local politics, has been the leader of the council since independents ousted Labour at council elections in 2017.
In 2019 he sought help from the Welsh Government to help with financial problems at the council, as well as a breakdown in relations at the top of the authority.
A report last year found political dramas on Facebook were consuming enormous energy at the organisation, at the expense of other matters.
Merthyr council said: "Following a complaint against the leader of Merthyr Tydfil CBC, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales has suspended Kevin O'Neill as leader and as a member of the council for a period of seven months commencing from 23 December 2020.
"During this period, Kevin O'Neill will be treated as a member of the public, not as a councillor.
"In the meantime, Deputy Leader councillor Lisa Mytton will represent the leader's office."
In a joint statement, local Labour politicians Dawn Bowden MS and Gerald Jones MP said: "Now more than ever, residents and businesses in Merthyr Tydfil need a council that is focused on dealing with the myriad issues facing the county borough; not least the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects of last year's flooding.
"As the local MS and MP, we want a functioning local authority that can respond to the needs of residents. We are urgently seeking a meeting with the Minister for Local Government, Julie James, to consider the best way forward for the authority."