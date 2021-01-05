Suspended Merthyr council leader Kevin O'Neill vows to appeal
- Published
A council leader suspended for failing to declare an interest over plans for a children's home next door to his house has vowed to appeal against the ruling.
Kevin O'Neill was removed from Merthyr Tydfil council for seven months without pay for breaching its code of conduct.
On Monday, it was also ruled he failed to show respect to the chief executive.
The ex-police superintendent was "shocked" by the decision and said his motivation had always been to "do right" by the people of Merthyr.
Six complaints against the independent councillor were referred by the Public Services Ombudsman to the Adjudication Panel for Wales.
Five allegations relate to a property on Luther Lane, Merthyr Tydfil, which was discussed at an "inter-agency meeting" in August 2018 and in an email Mr O'Neill sent to the council's director of social services.
BBC Wales understands a private company had plans to house young people in care at the property, next door to Mr O'Neill's home.
Allegations include that he failed at a meeting to orally declare a personal interest; that he had a prejudicial interest and did not leave the room when the property was discussed; and that he tried to influence a decision when he spoke at the meeting.
The application to convert the house was later withdrawn.
A sixth complaint accused him of failing to show "respect and consideration" to the council's former chief executive, at a separate meeting in March 2019.
All the complaints were upheld by the panel.
In a statement given to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr O'Neill said he would give a "full explanation" on the matters concerned "if and when the time is right".
"I was shocked by the tribunal's decision and surprised it has been picked up by the press before I have been given the reasons for it," he said.
"My motivations during my time in office have been (and will always be) doing right by the people of Merthyr Tydfil.
"I don't believe that commitment has ever been questioned during this process.
"I will be scrutinising the reasons closely with my legal team as soon as they're received.
"My firm wish is to appeal so I can return to public service as soon as possible," Mr O'Neill added, noting it was "a time of an unprecedented health crisis".
Councillor Lisa Mytton, deputy leader of the independent-run authority, will serve as leader in his absence, the council said.