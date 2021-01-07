BBC News

Covid: Cardiff MP Jo Stevens home from hospital

Published
image captionJo Stevens said the "wonderful people" who have cared for her in hospital were "truly exceptional"

Cardiff Central Labour MP Jo Stevens is out of hospital after being treated for Covid-19.

On New Year's Eve, her Twitter account said she had been "laid low with Covid for a while".

On Wednesday night, Ms Stevens, who is Labour's shadow culture secretary, tweeted to say she had left hospital: "I cannot begin to describe my gratitude to the wonderful people who have cared for me in hospital.

"They are truly exceptional."

She continued: "I feel so fortunate to be back home knowing that for so many families, it has been a very different situation.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent good wishes. This has meant such a lot."

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "So pleased that our dear friend & colleague @JoStevensLabour is out of hospital & back home.

"Thanks #NHS & speedy full recovery, Jo."

