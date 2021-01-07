Covid: Cardiff MP Jo Stevens home from hospital
- Published
Cardiff Central Labour MP Jo Stevens is out of hospital after being treated for Covid-19.
On New Year's Eve, her Twitter account said she had been "laid low with Covid for a while".
On Wednesday night, Ms Stevens, who is Labour's shadow culture secretary, tweeted to say she had left hospital: "I cannot begin to describe my gratitude to the wonderful people who have cared for me in hospital.
"They are truly exceptional."
She continued: "I feel so fortunate to be back home knowing that for so many families, it has been a very different situation.
"Thank you to everyone who has sent good wishes. This has meant such a lot."
Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: "So pleased that our dear friend & colleague @JoStevensLabour is out of hospital & back home.
"Thanks #NHS & speedy full recovery, Jo."