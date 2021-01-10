Covid: Wales' pupils to be consulted by education minister
- Published
The education minister has said she is waiting to receive advice as to whether there is a need to "amend plans" for exams cancelled due to Covid.
On Friday, the Welsh Government said schools and colleges would stay closed to nearly all pupils until February's half term without a big fall in cases.
Internal assessments, planned to begin next month, have also been called off.
Kirsty Williams said she was waiting to hear from her advisers and students as to what they think should happen next.
She told BBC Politics Wales a design and delivery group run by head teachers and college bosses would be "providing further policy advice to me".
She added: "I will be consulting with young people this very week about the latest situation we find ourselves in and we will work together to amend plans, if that is necessary... once we've done that, we will provide that clarity as quickly as possible."
Ms Williams also clarified the position regarding whether staff at schools for children with special educational needs would be prioritised for a vaccine.
She explained only staff providing intimate care would be eligible: "There are people working in our special schools who are carrying out roles which are very similar to social care roles carried out in the community."
On the question of when schools and colleges could expect to return, the minister said the number of cases in Wales had to fall before that would be considered.
"There is no environment that is absolutely safe in the face of this pandemic and I, we, have never said that," she said.
"What you can do is make environments as Covid secure as possible.
"And that's what we strive to do and that's what teachers, head teachers and local authorities have worked hard to do."
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters