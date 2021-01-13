Covid patients in Wales' hospitals double peak in April
The number of Covid patients in Wales' hospitals is now more than double the previous peak seen last April.
Chief executive of the Welsh NHS, Andrew Goodall, said 2,870 Covid patients were being treated.
The effect of lockdown restrictions will take some weeks to be felt, he told a press conference.
There are some signs that coronavirus levels are starting to stabilise, although an official warned rates remained high in parts of north Wales.
Dr Goodall told Wednesday's press conference that - at current levels - the NHS would have to make some very difficult decisions about the balance of services it could provide.
It was already the most challenging winter of his career, he said, adding it would be "a while yet" before the number of admissions to hospital began to fall.
"The impact of the restrictions, including the lockdown measures, will take some weeks to be felt in the NHS," he said.
A further 66 people are reported to have died in Wales with coronavirus, according to Public Health Wales, along with 1,533 new cases.
Chief medical officer Frank Atherton said there were some encouraging signs over the past few days "that coronavirus is beginning to stabilise in Wales".
There are 410 cases per 100,000 at the moment, down from about 650 per 100,000 in mid-December, he said.
But Dr Atherton struck a cautious tone, saying there were high rates in areas of Wrexham and Flintshire.
Dr Goodall warned new variants of the coronavirus could lead to further increases in transmission in Wales in the coming weeks.
There are now 14 hospitals at level three or four - the two highest levels used by the NHS to measure pressure on services. Three hospitals are at level four.
Dr Goodall added: "My greatest concern at the moment is the impact on critical care. Units are under enormous pressure as we continue to see people who are very sick with coronavirus admitted to critical care."
He said there were now 150 people in critical care units with coronavirus.
"This is the highest level we have seen during the second wave. This is almost our entire non-pandemic critical care capacity," he said.
The average age of patients in critical care is 59, with almost twice as many men as women.