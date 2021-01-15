Neil McEvoy's party rejected ahead of Senedd elections
A former member of Plaid Cymru has had his application to register a new party rejected.
The body that oversees elections has dismissed Neil McEvoy's plan to register the Welsh Nation Party ahead of the 2021 Senedd elections.
The Electoral Commission said the name was "confusingly similar to another already registered party".
Mr McEvoy said: "We intend to propel Wales forward, which is why we will be known as Propel from now on."
He initially successfully registered the Welsh National Party, but the Electoral Commission scrapped its decision to recognise the name following a threatened legal challenge by Plaid Cymru.
Speaking at the time, Mr McEvoy said the decision was shocking, but Plaid Cymru said it was a recognition "the commission had acted unlawfully".
A Plaid Cymru source said: "It's vitally important that it's clear to voters that these are very different political parties, with distinct principles and values.
"An attempt to name a new party Plaid Cenedl Cymru when Plaid Cymru already exists is an obvious ploy to mislead."
Mr McEvoy added: "We have been given just two weeks to submit a new application, just four months away from an election.
"I believe this was deliberate, in order to damage our election chances and to rule out the possibility of judicial review, with the election being so close."
