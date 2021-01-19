Covid: Politicians drank on Senedd premises despite booze ban
A group of politicians drank alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises days after a ban on serving it in pubs took effect.
Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Nick Ramsay were seen drinking together in early December.
Senedd authorities say they are investigating an "incident" which "may have been contrary to public health regulations".
BBC Wales has been told Labour Senedd member Alun Davies was involved. He and two of the Tories deny breaking rules.
It is understood he has been suspended from the Senedd's Labour group.
"A member has been suspended from the privileges of Senedd Labour Group membership while an investigation takes place into this alleged incident," a spokesman for the group said.
A ban on the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol in licensed premises came into force in Wales at 18:00 GMT on 4 December, although hospitality businesses can sell alcohol to take away after 18:00 GMT daily.
However, four days later, on 8 December, a group of Senedd members and staff were served alcohol in the Ty Hywel building in Cardiff Bay that houses the Senedd's offices.
An external catering company has the licence for serving alcohol on Senedd premises. BBC Wales has asked Charlton House for a comment.
Plaid Cymru Senedd member Rhun ap Iorwerth said all four politicians should be suspended while the matter was investigated.
He tweeted: "Unacceptable if true. Law-makers should know better.
The Senedd as an institution has set very high standards in its response to the pandemic. Its members should, too."
What do the politicians involved say?
A statement on behalf of Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Welsh Conservative chief of staff Paul Smith, who was also at the meeting, said they were "profoundly sorry for our actions".
"While we did not break the rules, we recognise that what was part of a day's work would not be seen to be following the spirit of them, especially given the tough time the country has been going through," the statement said.
In his statement, Labour member Alun Davies said: "I am very sorry if my actions have given the impression that I am in any way not committed to upholding the regulations which I have consistently supported throughout the last year."
He said the purpose of the meeting "was to seek to persuade the Welsh Conservatives to support my proposal for a 'Welsh Hearts Bill', which the Senedd endorsed on 21 October, and to make a commitment to enact this life-saving legislation in their manifesto for May's election".
Alun Davies added: "The Senedd Commission has already confirmed to me that I did not breach the coronavirus regulations on the consumption of either food or alcohol that were in force at that time."
Nick Ramsay has also been asked to comment.
A spokesman for the Senedd Commission said: "We are aware of an incident on the Senedd estate last month which may have been contrary to public health regulations in force at the time.
"The Senedd Commission takes the public health regulations in Wales very seriously and is currently investigating the matter in order to establish an accurate account of what took place and to determine whether action may be required."