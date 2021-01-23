Tory Senedd leader Paul Davies quits over alcohol row
- Published
The Conservative leader in the Welsh Parliament has quit after being seen drinking with other politicians in the Senedd, days into a pub alcohol ban.
His colleague, Darren Millar MS, has also announced he is stepping down.
They were seen drinking four days after Wales' pubs were banned from serving alcohol on their premises.
Mr Davies said his actions had "damaged the trust and respect I have built up over 14 years in the Welsh Parliament" with the people of Wales.
He said he was stepping down with immediate effect, adding: "For the sake of my party, my health and my own conscience, I simply cannot continue in post."
A Senedd investigation found that five people, including four members of the Senedd, were involved in a "possible breach" of Covid regulations.
In a statement he said: "I am truly sorry for my actions on the 8th and 9th December.
"They have damaged the trust and respect that I have built up over 14 years in the Welsh Parliament with my colleagues and the wider Conservative Party but more importantly with the people of Wales."
He said during the incident he and his colleagues had maintained social distancing, adding: "There was no drunk or disorderly behaviour."
He said: "We did not have to be escorted out of the building as some reports have suggested.
"What we did was to have some alcohol with a meal we heated up in a microwave, which was a couple of glasses of wine on the Tuesday and a beer on the Wednesday. I broke no actual Covid-19 regulations."
He said since the start of the pandemic he has "followed the Covid-19 regulations to the letter".
'Distraction'
"As with everyone across Wales, I have not seen family members or friends, I've not eaten at my favourite restaurants and, like you, we enjoyed a subdued Christmas compared to other years."
He said he was grateful for the support of his colleagues in the Welsh Conservative Party during "this difficult time", especially his wife Julie and Senedd colleagues who he said had " offered empathy, trust and advice".
He said: "Over the last couple of days, I have been speaking with colleagues in the Senedd and the wider Conservative Party.
"Whilst they have confirmed they do not wish to see me step down, I believe that my actions are becoming a distraction from holding this failing Welsh Labour-led Government to account."