Covid vaccines: Not clear if Wales has hit over-80s target
- Published
It is not yet clear if a pledge to vaccinate 70% of over-80s and those in care homes has been reached, Wales' health minister has said.
Vaughan Gething said it would not be known for the "next day or two" if the target - which was due to be hit by the weekend - was met.
More than 270,000 people have had their first dose of the vaccine.
He said the programme had "gathered pace," with a "sharp acceleration" in the vaccines given.
But the weekend's snowfall - which closed four vaccine centres - had an effect, he said.
Last week, Mr Gething was criticised after he said a majority of over-80s had been vaccinated when they had not - he later said he made a mistake.
The latest Public Health Wales figures show 270,833 people have had their first dose of the vaccine, including 86,072 of over-80s - or 48.1%.
However Mr Gething said there was a "lag" in the data.
In the Senedd last Tuesday Mr Gething said he expected 70% of over-80s in Wales, and 70% of care home residents, to receive their first jab by the end of the weekend.
At a press conference, the health minster said: "We don't have all the data back from the vaccination centres and GP practices around Wales."
Mr Gething said he hoped to publish the data by Wednesday.
More than 70% of care home workers had been reached, he said, and all 16 GP practices in Powys will start vaccinating this week.
The health minister said some people in their 70s were getting the vaccine ahead of those in the over-80s bracket because of the progress that had been made.
"Because we've made such good progress in vaccinating over-80s in large parts of Wales... some health boards are able to make progress with that part of the programme," he said.
Mr Gething added that Wales was "on track" to offer vaccines to the top four priority groups by mid-February.
Vaccinating more than 20,000 people each day is "what we can do on a regular basis if we have the supply," he said, saying they were aiming to vaccinate "north of 140,000 each week on a regular basis".