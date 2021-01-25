Tory politician Nick Ramsay 'drank at Senedd during alcohol ban'
By James Williams
BBC Wales political correspondent
The Tory MS for Monmouth is understood to be the fourth Senedd member named in an inquiry into the drinking of alcohol on Welsh Parliament premises during the Wales-wide alcohol ban.
Three have already apologised over the incident in December.
But several sources have told BBC Wales Nick Ramsay is the fourth MS referenced by the probe as having drunk alcohol in a licensed tearoom.
Mr Ramsay said he has resigned from the party's front bench.
The move comes ahead of an investigation by the standards commissioner.
On Saturday, Paul Davies resigned as Senedd Conservative leader. Darren Millar stood down as the party's chief whip, while Labour's Alun Davies has been suspended from the party's Senedd group.
All three deny breaking Covid rules.
An investigation by the Senedd's authorities found that five people, including four members of the Welsh Parliament, drank alcohol on its premises days after the ban on the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol in licensed premises came into force.
The Senedd has referred the "possible breach" of Covid rules to Cardiff Council and its own standards watchdog.
Paul Davies, Alun Davies, Mr Millar and the Conservatives' chief of staff Paul Smith have all apologised.
In a statement issued last Wednesday, Mr Ramsay's solicitor Tim Gir said the Tory MS was at the tearoom, but he was on his own at the Senedd after work, without an invitation from anyone else.
"He was hungry and he wanted to get something to eat. He was working on an article for the Argus [newspaper]. He sat on his own and was socially distanced," said Mr Gir.
"He attended the tea room at approximately 6pm. He had a chicken curry. He left at about 8pm. Others came in whilst he was there but it was not a 'gathering' Mr Ramsay was part of."
After repeated requests for clarity, the solicitor released a further statement on Mr Ramsay's behalf.
"Yesterday [Sunday], our client offered the new Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies his resignation from the shadow cabinet, in light of the Standards Commissioner's inquiry and Mr Davies accepted it," the statement reads.
"Mr Ramsay has fully cooperated with the Senedd Commission's investigation and he will accordingly cooperate properly with the Standards Commissioner's inquiry."
Frontbench reshuffle
Following his selection as Paul Davies' successor to lead the Conservatives in the Senedd, Andrew RT Davies reshuffled the responsibilities of the Tory group in Cardiff Bay.
Eight of the 11 Conservative Senedd members have been given roles.
But Mr Ramsay, Mr Millar and Paul Davies are no longer part of the Tories' frontbench team.
Mr Ramsay was de-selected by his local Conservative group last month, after 13 years.