Covid vaccines: Over-80s target missed by Welsh Government
- Published
A pledge to give 70% of over-80s the Covid-19 vaccine by last weekend was missed by the Welsh Government.
Weather has been blamed for missing the target as figures show 96,830 or 52.8% of over-80s have had a first dose.
First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Welsh Parliament many over-80s did not feel it was safe to attend appointments in the snow and ice.
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused the government of constantly missing targets.
The target had been set out by Health Minister Vaughan Gething in the Senedd last week.
Poor weather closed four vaccine centres over the weekend.
Latest data shows almost 97,000 of the most vulnerable have had a dose - but there is a lag and it can take up to five days for doses injected out to be included. At least 289,566 people have had a first dose.
Mr Drakeford told First Minister's Questions: "We will not reach the 70% for over-80s because of the interruption to the programme of vaccination that happened on Sunday and on Monday morning.
"I won't have people over-80 feeling pressurised to come out to be vaccinated when they themselves decide that it is not safe for them to do so."
He said all of those people would have been offered a further opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of Wednesday.
The first minister said that Wales was on track, however, to meet plans to offer everybody in the top four priority groups a vaccination by mid-February.
'Postcode lottery'
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said: "Welsh Conservatives would have been the first to congratulate the Welsh Government and its Health Minister had the target been reached on Friday, but that target has been missed.
"It's the same old Labour story of taking credit when things go well but look to blame anyone and everything else when it goes wrong."
In the Senedd he accused the Welsh Government of a "postcode lottery" for vaccinations, which Mr Drakeford denied.
Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government had gone from having vaccinated 162,000 people last week to 230,000 this Tuesday.
He said that was "the fastest rate of increase in any part of the United Kingdom", and accused Mr Davies of wanting to "run it down".
"He leads a Conservative party in Wales, which has reverted to its 19th Century type - for Wales, see England."
Later, in a statement, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said more than 11,000 care home residents - 67% of the priority group - had received their first vaccine dose.
Over 65% of Welsh Ambulance Service staff had taken up the offer of a vaccine.
"We have seen a significant escalation in the pace of vaccine deployment here in Wales over the last couple of weeks," he told Members of the Senedd (MSs).
"This is because we have seen an increase in vaccine supply, in particular since the introduction of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine at the start of the month, and because of the continued expansion of our vaccination infrastructure."