Covid: Ten South African coronavirus variant cases in Wales
- Published
There have been at least 10 cases of the South African coronavirus variant identified in Wales, a senior official has said.
Wales' Chief Scientific Adviser Rob Orford said all had been imported cases from people who had travelled abroad.
UK government ministers are expected to announce that British residents arriving in England from Covid hotspots will have to quarantine in hotels.
There are concerns vaccines may not work as well against the variant.
At least 77 cases have been identified in the UK.
"The emergence of these new variants pose new challenges for us," Mr Orford told a Welsh Government press conference, "because of their potential to alter the course of the pandemic, possibly speeding up the rate of transmission and quickly increasing the number of people infected."
"The concern is that a new variant will emerge that won't respond to treatment and vaccines, putting us back to where we began."