Quarantine proposals don't go far enough, Welsh Government says
Proposals for quarantine hotels for people from Covid hotspots do not go far enough, the Welsh Government said.
Boris Johnson has announced that British residents arriving in England from most of South America, southern Africa and Portugal will have to quarantine in hotels.
The Welsh Government said a joint approach between the UK and Ireland had already been agreed.
But more discussions were required, it said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford is discussing the policy with UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on Wednesday afternoon.
The Welsh Government has not stated what it would like to see, but there have been calls from elsewhere in the UK and the Labour Party for a tougher approach.
It comes after it emerged that ten South African Covid variant cases have been discovered in Wales.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland could introduce tougher quarantine rules for international travellers.
While the Scottish Government would "initially emulate the UK government's steps on enhancing quarantine arrangements, we will be seeking urgently to persuade them to go much further and indeed to move to a comprehensive system of supervised quarantine", she said.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also backed tougher measures in the Commons on Wednesday.
He said it is known know some of the new coronavirus variants are coming from abroad but the route was not.
"Surely the prime minister can see what is required now is everybody coming into the country from anywhere in the world should be tested and subject to quarantine in a hotel."
Travel policy on Covid is effectively devolved between the four UK nations, while free movement has continued with the Republic of Ireland under the Common Travel Area.
Wales has one international airport - Cardiff. Its departure board lists one flight to Dublin for 31 January.
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We have agreed on the need for a joint approach between the four nations of the UK and the Republic of Ireland to strengthen border health measures, in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
"However, we do not believe the approach as set out by the UK government goes far enough.
"Further discussions on the details of the proposals will take place as soon as possible."
He added that the UK government's proposals were "the minimum that needs to be done to protect UK citizens from new variants of coronavirus in other parts of the world."