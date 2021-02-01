Covid vaccines: Wales' care home target met, minister says
- Published
A target of offering all care homes in Wales vaccinations by the end of January has been met, a minister has said.
Welsh Government mental health minister Eluned Morgan said all care homes have had visits or had them planned.
Visits have not taken place to care homes which have had Covid cases in the past 20 days.
A total of 416,000 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine - 13% of Wales' population.
Latest Public Health Wales figures show at least 75.1% of care home residents - 12,836 of 17,096 - have had a first dose.
Ms Morgan said vaccination teams would "visit homes as soon as the public health advice allows".
Meanwhile, Monday's figures showed 74.5% of people over the age of 80 - 136,186 people - have now had a first jab.
Ministers missed a pledge to reach 70% of over-80s by 25 January and blamed the snow in some parts of Wales.
Ms Morgan, said the roll-out meant care home visits would be allowed to resume soon: "With the vaccine being rolled out in care homes now, in a few weeks' time it will be easier for us to allow people to visit."
But she urged people to err on the side of caution for the time being, until the vaccines have had time to take effect.