Covid: Decision on primary schools return in Wales due Friday
- Published
An announcement is expected on Friday over whether some children will return to school later this month.
The Welsh Government has said children up to the age of seven may start returning to school on 22 February, after the half-term break.
But Wales' Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Eluned Morgan said it would be determined by negotiations with teaching unions.
"Intensive discussions" were taking place with them this week, she said.
A head teachers' union says it wants to see the scientific modelling on the impact the effect a return of pupils might have.
Ms Morgan told a press conference "some strict measures" had already been put in place in schools.
She said ministers would continue to "keep an eye" on the levels of the virus and would always be looking to scientific advice "to support" its decision making.
"The focus will absolutely be on those children who are youngest, who find it most difficult to learn online, who need that socialisation perhaps more than some of the older children," she said.
"We are very determined to try and get those foundation phase children back to school as soon as possible."
First Minister Mark Drakeford said last week primary children could begin a phased return to school if cases continued to fall.
Wales' average Covid case rate has fallen from 150.1 cases per 100,000 people to 141.2 in 24 hours.
But the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru (ASCL) has wanted to know more about the impact a return to face-to-face teaching in schools would have on virus transmission.
Eithne Hughes, ASCL's director, said at the weekend: "What we don't want is children, going back into their homes being a vector for further spread within the communities."
Teachers 'should be prioritised for vaccine'
Plaid Cymru have reiterated calls for teachers and other key workers to go to the front of the queue when the Covid-19 vaccination reaches their age group.
"We believe that key workers like teachers should be prioritised within their age groups and within the priority groups to ensure that schools can not only reopen but can stay open," said Plaid MS Helen Mary Jones.
The Welsh Conservatives have called on the Welsh Government to adopt a "localised approach" to reopening schools.
Andrew RT Davies, the Senedd Tory leader, said there were "massive variations" in Covid rates and a Wales-wide "one size fits all approach" was not the best way to get schools open again.