Covid: South Africa variant testing considered for Wales
- Published
Increased testing is being considered in Wales as part of efforts to tackle the South African coronavirus variant.
Officials said there were nine confirmed cases of this strain of the virus in Wales, with another four under investigation.
The Welsh Government said enhanced arrangements were being looked at.
Parts of England have been singled out for enhanced testing after concerns grew the variant was spreading in the community.
Welsh Conservatives Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies has called for the government to consider a "door-to-door testing blitz".
The new figures from the Welsh Government come after chief scientific officer Rob Orford said last week that 10 cases had been identified in Wales.
Dr Orford said they had been linked to travel.
What is the new variant?
All viruses, including the one that causes Covid-19, constantly mutate into new versions or variants.
These tiny genetic changes happen as the virus makes new copies of itself to spread and thrive.
Most are inconsequential, and a few can even be harmful to the virus's survival, but some variants can make the virus more infectious or threatening to the host - humans.
There are now many thousands of variants of the pandemic virus circulating. But experts are concerned about the South African variant, or 501.V2.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Welsh Government said: "We are considering whether enhanced arrangements, which might include testing, are needed.
"We continue to look for cases through the quarantine and testing arrangements currently in place, as well as through our programme of genomic surveillance.
"We work closely with Public Health Wales and with the wider UK response to monitor, detect and investigate new variants of the virus."
BBC Wales has asked the Welsh Government if any of the new or suspected cases are linked to community spread.