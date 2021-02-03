BBC News

Covid: 'Unclear' how three variant cases in Wales caught virus

image captionScientists are worried that vaccines may be less effective on the South African variant

There is no clear evidence about how three people confirmed as having the South African coronavirus variant caught it, Wales' health minister said.

Vaughan Gething said the cases were found in Conwy, Anglesey and Neath Port Talbot.

There are concerns the variant has been spreading in communities in parts of England.

The other 10 cases previously identified in Wales had been linked to travel from South Africa.

