Covid: 'Unclear' how three variant cases in Wales caught virus
There is no clear evidence about how three people confirmed as having the South African coronavirus variant caught it, Wales' health minister said.
Vaughan Gething said the cases were found in Conwy, Anglesey and Neath Port Talbot.
There are concerns the variant has been spreading in communities in parts of England.
The other 10 cases previously identified in Wales had been linked to travel from South Africa.