PM Boris Johnson mistakenly says Bridgend will be battery centre
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The prime minister has been asked to apologise after he mistakenly claimed Bridgend was "to be one of the great centres of battery manufacturing".
Shadow Welsh Secretary Nia Griffith said it was "deeply unfair" when the town was "reeling from the closure of Ford".
Plaid Cymru called for a retraction. No plans have been announced for a battery factory in Bridgend.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
Boris Johnson's official spokesman said he would check Mr Johnson's comments, in response to a question from Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts, with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
In December, it was announced that a Britishvolt electric car battery factory that would create 3,000 jobs was going to be built in Blyth, Northumberland, rather than St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan as had been previously planned.
That announcement came days after a decision from another company, Ineos, to build its 4x4 vehicle in France rather than Bridgend - just 13 miles away from St Athan.
Britishvolt had previously signed a memorandum of understanding with the Welsh Government in July 2020 to build the plant in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan.
Speaking at Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson had said Bridgend was "going to be the one of the great centres of battery manufacturing in this country if not the world".
A video of Mr Johnson's comments was later tweeted by the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart.
Speaking later, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts said: "Whether intentional or negligent, the Prime Minister's answer misled the people of Wales, while the Secretary of State for Wales threw his support behind him."
"We are inured to his abuse of facts. But for Mr Hart to broadcast false information about investment in his own country - the interests of which he has a duty to defend - is reprehensible. I expect a retraction and apology."
Ms Griffiths said: "It is deeply unfair for the prime minister to be so loose with his words when Bridgend has faced so many set backs on his watch. The community is still reeling from the closure of Ford and the loss of the Ineos project to France. It's simply not good enough."