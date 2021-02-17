Boris Johnson says devolution not an overall disaster
Devolution has not been an "overall" disaster, Boris Johnson has said.
Speaking on visit to a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, Torfaen, he said "it depends" what the devolved authorities do.
Since 1999, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have had more control over their own affairs.
The comments come after some Conservatives became election candidates after telling members they would support abolishing the Senedd.
Mr Johnson's visit also took him to South Wales Police's headquarters in Bridgend, although a Welsh minister questioned whether he should have travelled to Wales given the current lockdown rules.
Asked if he thought devolution had been a disaster, Mr Johnson said: "Certainly not overall, absolutely not overall."
He said he had been a "proud beneficiary" of devolution when he was mayor of London.
"I think that devolution can work very well, but it depends very much on what the devolved authorities do," he added.
Also while on the visit, Mr Johnson said the UK and Welsh governments were working to "concert" their messages on lockdown, as they have had different approaches during the pandemic.
What is devolution?
In Wales, the National Assembly was set up following a referendum in 1997.
Its powers grew and, after a further referendum in 2011, it gained law-making powers and has since changed its name to the Welsh Parliament/Senedd Cymru.
Elections to the Senedd determine what ministers form the Welsh Government, which is a separate body, and is currently led by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Mr Drakeford has been in charge of Covid-19 restrictions in Wales and has been free to vary the rules from the UK government.
The two governments chose to go into lockdown at different times during the winter months and have, at times, disagreed on the messaging to the public. The whole of the UK is now under lockdown, however.
Mr Johnson said UK ministers were having "continuous conversations" with Mr Drakeford and the two sides tried "to make sure we concert our approach and concert our general messaging".
"Overall, if you look at infection rates across the UK they are coming down a bit now that's very encouraging."Mr Johnson added that while there were "some encouraging signs," this could be driven by vaccination and it was "still early days".
The prime minister said a "data not dates" approach would be "absolute right" in exiting restrictions in England.
Essential travel?
Welsh Government wellbeing minister Eluned Morgan said she was not sure Mr Johnson's visit could be classed as essential travel.
She told a press conference: "Of course he is the prime minister of the United Kingdom, and has to make his own judgement on that.
"In an ideal world, I think, as many people as possible should stay at home and, yes, in an ideal world, perhaps that should have happened in this instance."
Work is an exception to the stay-at-home lockdown rules.