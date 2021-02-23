Senedd standards watchdog Douglas Bain defends working from NI
- Published
The acting standards commissioner for the Senedd has defended his intention to remain based in Northern Ireland if he is appointed to the job permanently.
Douglas Bain is the preferred candidate for the role, having been appointed on an interim basis in November 2019.
Giving evidence to a committee, Mr Bain said it would be his "intention to be in Cardiff approximately once a month".
The standards commissioner is responsible for overseeing complaints about Members of the Senedd (MSs).
"It's certainly true you can do this job based solely in Northern Ireland but not as effectively as I would like," Mr Bain told the Senedd's standards committee.
"It is difficult, for example, to conduct an interview remotely because you can't really observe the body language, which is often as important as what people are actually saying.
"It will be my intention to be in Cardiff approximately once a month - more often if necessary - and I think it's important to make personal contacts with the committee, with members and to be available for members who want to just drop by to ask a question."
Asked by committee member David Rowlands how he would respond to suggestions that remaining in Northern Ireland could be perceived as representing a lack of value for money for taxpayers, Mr Bain responded: "If anyone actually looks at the costs, they are not significant."
'Huge increase' in complaints
Mr Bain also told the committee that there has been a "huge increase" in the number of complaints being made.
He said that 140 complaints were received last month compared to 106 in the whole of last year and that a further 27 had been lodged in the last twenty days.
"That's something that has to be addressed," he said.
Mr Bain, who previously served as standards commissioner for the Northern Ireland Assembly, also said that other than complaints from independent MS Neil McEvoy, "I don't think we've had a single complaint from a member of an ethnic minority group".
"It can't be that they don't feel aggrieved, so there's a problem there that needs to be addressed."
Mr Bain added that the Senedd's standards commissioner should be "taking the lead" on setting standards in public office in Wales and "I'm not sure that's the case at the moment".
He also claimed the complaints process at the moment "isn't good", and that it is "unduly burdensome" and "daunting for some people".
Mr Bain's nomination for the post of standards commissioner will be put before the Welsh Parliament for approval.