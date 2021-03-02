Welsh budget 2021: Spending plans to be finalised
- Published
Final plans for how the Welsh Government will spend more than £17bn from April will be announced later.
The Welsh Government said it was allocating an extra £682m to help public services through the pandemic.
It comes as the cash ministers have to spend on Covid-19 from the UK government is expected to shrink.
Welsh Conservatives called for an extension to the business rate holiday to help small companies "frantically planning for their survival".
Plaid Cymru said ministers had "failed to get to grips" with inequalities exposed by the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Welsh ministers will finalise their plans for the Welsh Government's budget for 2021-22, which they began to spell out in draft form last December.
In the first financial year of the pandemic, Wales was given an extra £5bn to spend on Covid by the UK government.
Under current plans, this is expected to fall to £766m. Ministers only announced plans for how they would spend 10% of that in December.
Since then, another £650m has been announced by the Treasury for the Welsh Government as a result of additional Covid spending in England.
Money for the pandemic is on top of the £16bn the Welsh Government spends on other policies - the government has control of the NHS in Wales, education, environmental spending and transport.
At a press conference on Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced £682m in new spending, with some of the money used to support the vaccination programme.
The Welsh Government said an additional £206.5m would be provided for a local government hardship fund, to support social care and ensure schools can adapt.
Another £10.5m will go to supporting vulnerable people, while £18.6m will be spent on public transport.
Most of the cash the Welsh Government spends comes directly from the Treasury in London, but about 17% is raised through devolved taxes.
Among the announcements in December was a tax hike on second homes, to raise £13m for social housing.
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, Andrew RT Davies, said: "The pandemic has devastated the Welsh economy and businesses are crying out for more support from Labour ministers so we can protect Welsh jobs and support families.
"Thousands of small Welsh firms are frantically planning for their survival and an extension to the business rate holiday for the next financial year should be announced immediately."
All retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with a rateable value of £500,000 or below are receiving 100% non-domestic rates relief in the current financial year.
Plaid Cymru finance spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said the budget was a "missed opportunity" to support councils, provide extra support for businesses and take the pressure off local taxpayers by freezing council tax."The Covid pandemic has placed unprecedented pressure on public expenditure in Wales and has exposed inequalities at the heart of our society. This budget has sadly failed to get to grips with that."
A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Our package of business support is the most generous anywhere in the UK, and we have made more funding available to businesses here than we have received as a result of spending on business support in England.
"We will be building on this investment in 2021-22 with more than £635m to support the NHS and local councils over the next six months.
"The UK government is yet to confirm whether it will extend non-domestic rate support in England. We have called on them to do so in the budget so we have certainty on the funding available for Wales as a result.
"We are playing our part in ensuring support reaches the most vulnerable when they need it by extending the Covid [Discretionary Assistance Fund] support for a further six months and providing free school meals in school holidays up to Easter 2022.
"We have also called on the UK government to play their part by maintaining the £20 per week increase to Universal Credit and putting it on a permanent basis."
At the weekend, Welsh Labour members heard their first minister talk about the need to "rebuild" the NHS after the pandemic.
If that's the scale of the challenge it is no surprise the health service is front of the queue for funding.
But there are others making a claim on the money Finance Minister Rebecca Evans still has left in the coffers to battle Covid-19. A £650m top-up was announced by the Treasury just last month.
Her aides stress that money has to last. This latest funding will help services get through the next six months, they say.
Everyone hopes things will be in a better situation by then, but the hardship caused by the pandemic will continue.