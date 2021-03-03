Covid: More public cash to help Cardiff Airport cope with pandemic
The Welsh government is giving tens of millions of pounds more to Cardiff Airport, including writing off debts.
Covid-19 has had a "catastrophic" impact on the airport which is wholly-owned by the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Ken Skates said.
He said £42.6m of debt would be written off, with a grant of another £42.6m of public money being offered.
The equity held by the taxpayer in the airport is also being written down by another £43m.
This is to reflect the decline in its value since the pandemic began.
The minister made the announcement in a written statement.
The Welsh government bought the airport for £52m in 2013.
Welsh Conservative economy spokesman Russell George said the "balance of support - including the writing off of millions of pounds of taxpayers cash already invested by Labour ministers before the pandemic even hit - will be rightly questioned when thousands of small businesses in Wales are crying out for more help".
"Small firms desperately need support to help protect jobs but Labour ministers only seem to be interested in bailing out their wholly-owned enterprise," he added.
But Mr Skates said the cash would "help sustain up to 5,200 indirect jobs retained from the economic activity of the firms on-site at the airport and from the firms in the wider supply chain."
He said there had been no financial support from the UK government, and suggested that without Wednesday's decision the site could be closed.
He also confirmed 60 staff members had been diverted to work in a Test-and-Trace call centre.