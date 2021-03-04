Neil McEvoy's party Propel registered by Electoral Commission
- Published
A new party set up by Senedd politician and ex-Plaid Cymru member Neil McEvoy has been official recognised by the Electoral Commission.
It means members of Propel can now stand for election under that banner.
Mr McEvoy, who is a Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, had previously made two unsuccessful attempts to register a party.
The party leader said Propel "will not pull any punches when it comes to standing up for our communities".
Mr McEvoy was expelled from Plaid Cymru in 2018 over allegedly disruptive behaviour at a party conference.
He and a group of supporters formed the Welsh National Party, which initially won recognition from the commission.
The body then scrapped its decision, following a threatened legal challenge from Plaid Cymru.
A subsequent attempt to register the group as the Welsh Nation Party was rejected by the commission on the basis it was "confusingly similar to another already registered party".
He was elected to the Welsh Parliament - then known as the National Assembly for Wales - as a Plaid Cymru politician in 2016.