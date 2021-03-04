First Minister Mark Drakeford self-isolating as a precaution
The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid 19.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said it was a "precaution".
Mr Drakeford has been giving evidence remotely to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee of MPs on Thursday afternoon.
People are required to self-isolate for ten days if they are asked to by contact tracers to do so under Welsh Government guidelines.
Mr Drakeford is the latest senior British political figure to have to self-isolate during the pandemic.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted Covid-19 during 2020, and was treated in hospital. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has had to self-isolate three times.
Both Mr Drakeford's wife and mother caught coronavirus last year.
He said he moved out of his home into a building in his garden to keep his family safe.
"On a purely personal level, both my wife and my mother fell ill with coronavirus at a point where I was not able to live at home because they were both vulnerable," he said.