Covid exposed Britain's crushing poverty, says Plaid Cymru leader
Covid has exposed Britain's "crushing poverty" and "corrupt elite", Plaid Cymru's leader will say on Friday.
Addressing a virtual party conference, Adam Price will say Wales faces a "moment of truth".
Plaid wants to hold a referendum on Welsh independence if it wins May's Senedd election, although the power to do so lies at Westminster.
Mr Price will also say his party has a post-Covid plan for the Welsh Government to tackle poverty.
He will point to research which suggests fewer than half of care workers are paid the real living wage and more than 70,000 children in poverty do not qualify for free school meals.
He will also cite a row over the furlough scheme between the Welsh and UK governments last autumn.
The UK government increased the wage subsidy when a lockdown was announced in England, mid-way through Wales's firebreak.
"Britain isn't working for us anymore - the Britain of my parents' generation, a brave and hopeful place, no longer exists," he will say.
"It has been erased and, in its place, we have the moral vacuum that is Westminster.
"The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the reality of modern Britain: a state defined by crushing poverty, ruled by a corrupt elite that gives contracts to its friends and denies furlough to its neighbours."
Some recent opinion polls have suggested growing support for independence, but a clear majority remains opposed.
This will be Mr Price's first Senedd election since succeeding Leanne Wood as Plaid leader in 2018.