Risk freeports could drive trade away from Wales, ministers claim
By Ione Wells
Westminster correspondent
- Published
The Welsh government has criticised what it calls a "significant risk" that freeports in England could displace economic activity from Wales.
The Treasury announced the location for eight freeports in the Budget.
Welsh ministers said they were "willing" to explore the introduction of freeports in Wales, but they must be "consistent with our values".
But Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said freeports were "attractive" to many firms in Wales".
What is a freeport?
Freeports are usually located around shipping ports, or airports. Goods that arrive into freeports from abroad are not subject to the tax charges, called tariffs, that are normally paid.
These taxes are only paid if the goods leave the freeport and are moved elsewhere in the UK.
Otherwise, they are sent overseas without the charges being paid.
The UK had seven freeports between 1984 and 2012, including one in Cardiff.
At the Budget on Wednesday, the Treasury announced eight for England at East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, Humber region, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside.
Mr Sunak said they would have "different rules to make it easier and cheaper to do business".
More than 30 areas in England reportedly bid to become a freeport, but in Wales the bidding process has not launched yet.
The UK government has pledged to introduce one in Wales and Scotland too but some of the tax exemptions freeports use, including stamp duty, or land transaction tax in Wales, are devolved.
But speaking at a St David's Day debate in Parliament last week, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said that the UK government "will deliver a freeport in Wales, hopefully with Welsh government support if we can get it".
Why are freeports controversial?
Supporters say freeports can help increase manufacturing and encourage jobs and investment in areas that would otherwise struggle to attract them.
But opponents say they do not boost employment overall, and moving economic activity from one place to another comes at a cost to the taxpayer.
Critics also warn they can sometimes attract tax avoidance or other illegal schemes.
What are the sticking points for one in Wales?
A number of areas in Wales have expressed interest in gaining freeport status, such as Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire and Holyhead, Anglesey.
While the Welsh government has not ruled out the introduction of a freeport, it has raised a number of reservations and say any freeport must be "consistent with our own values and priorities" and treated as favourably as freeports in England.
One of the key sticking points is that the Welsh government would like a commitment from the UK government to match the offer made in England and provide £25m in seed capital funding for a freeport - rather than a proportional Barnett consequential of the funding provided in England.
BBC Wales understands the Welsh government thinks, given freeports are place-based policies, a population-based funding formula would not be appropriate.
In response, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said the capital seed funding was "quite a modest bit of the package" and it was "absolutely right" that it was calculated through the Barnett formula.
He said the £740m allocated to Wales in the Budget as a result of extra spending on devolved areas in England "enables the Welsh government to allocate funding to freeports in exactly the same way it would through the Barnett scheme".
It is understood Welsh ministers have also raised concerns that if the Welsh government committed to matching the UK government's offer on non-domestic rates and stamp duty (land transaction tax in Wales) relief then this would present a risk to Welsh tax revenues, and would prefer to cover devolved tax costs only up to a threshold.
While negotiations are ongoing between the governments, the Welsh government said Wednesday's announcement of freeport locations in England "ahead of concluding arrangements with devolved nations" meant "there is a significant risk that freeports could displace economic activity from Wales to England."
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said: "Many businesses in Wales tell me they want to see a freeport just as they do in Scotland and Northern Ireland."
"We're very keen to see businesses in Wales benefit from a freeport, but I'm keen to do that constructively with the Welsh government. I've had a number of discussions with the Welsh finance minister in respect of that," he said.
"The main benefit of a freeport to businesses in Wales is through the tax benefits - particularly around the ability to buy land in terms of the stamp duty exemptions, the investment in buildings, the investment in plant, the ability to work with regulators on innovative products and getting them to market quicker, the customs facilitations in terms of the ability to defer payments, or if those products then go out to export to not have to make payments at all.
"So there's a wide range of benefits, which is partly why freeports are so attractive to many businesses in Wales. The seed funding is only a small element of that, and Wales gets more per head through the Barnett consequentials as it is, and that's unallocated.
"The £740m allocated to Wales additionally in the Budget through the Barnett formula, as well as the wider package of support through Barnett enables the Welsh government to allocate funding to free ports in exactly the same way it would through the Barnett scheme."